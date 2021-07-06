fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Shares Down 4.9%

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) dropped 4.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.40 and last traded at $28.59. Approximately 25,284 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 12,016,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.06.

FUBO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of fuboTV from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of fuboTV from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.78.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.80.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.09). fuboTV had a negative net margin of 185.09% and a negative return on equity of 110.20%. The firm had revenue of $119.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.54 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1539.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Gandler sold 482,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $15,698,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,198,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,042,440.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sib LLC bought a new position in fuboTV in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,815,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in fuboTV in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,656,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in fuboTV by 1,463.5% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 9,264 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in fuboTV in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,619,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in fuboTV in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,118,000. 30.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in the United States and Europe. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

