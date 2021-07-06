Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) shares were up 3.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.79 and last traded at $28.64. Approximately 6,501 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 538,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.64.
ALGM has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair began coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Allegro MicroSystems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.88.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.17.
In related news, CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 65,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total value of $1,565,294.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,882.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 93,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $2,517,194.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 294,033 shares of company stock valued at $7,696,336.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALGM. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Friess Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.03% of the company’s stock.
About Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM)
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.
