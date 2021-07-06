Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) shares were up 3.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.79 and last traded at $28.64. Approximately 6,501 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 538,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.64.

ALGM has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair began coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Allegro MicroSystems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.17.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $175.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. Allegro MicroSystems’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 65,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total value of $1,565,294.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,882.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 93,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $2,517,194.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 294,033 shares of company stock valued at $7,696,336.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALGM. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Friess Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.03% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

