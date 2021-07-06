SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Stock Price Down 6.1%

SM Energy (NYSE:SM)’s stock price fell 6.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.38 and last traded at $23.54. 8,350 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,126,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.06.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SM. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. SM Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.56.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $443.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.38 million. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 49.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. Analysts predict that SM Energy will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. SM Energy’s payout ratio is currently -8.70%.

In other news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 12,257 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $306,425.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in SM Energy in the first quarter worth $47,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SM Energy in the first quarter worth $49,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in SM Energy by 146.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SM Energy by 1,401.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,498 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in SM Energy by 5,670.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,770 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

