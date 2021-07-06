PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Short Interest Up 21.0% in June

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,200 shares, a growth of 21.0% from the May 31st total of 80,300 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 413,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, TheStreet cut PEDEVCO from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

In other news, VP Moore Clark sold 84,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total value of $110,880.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 454,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,380.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PEDEVCO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PEDEVCO during the first quarter worth $109,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in PEDEVCO in the first quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PEDEVCO in the first quarter valued at $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:PED traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.50. 1,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,214. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.36. PEDEVCO has a twelve month low of $0.74 and a twelve month high of $3.50. The stock has a market cap of $119.19 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.07.

PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.53 million for the quarter. PEDEVCO had a negative return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 316.34%.

About PEDEVCO

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company held approximately 37,068 net acres in the Permian Basin Asset located in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; and approximately 11,948 net D-J Basin acres in D-J Basin Asset situated in Weld and Morgan Counties, Colorado.

