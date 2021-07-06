Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 43.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,550 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 15,492.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 150,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,457,000 after acquiring an additional 149,350 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 107,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,809,000 after acquiring an additional 14,997 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,717,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,173,000 after acquiring an additional 113,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth about $2,897,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DG opened at $217.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.53. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $173.50 and a one year high of $225.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.03.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.82%.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have commented on DG. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $207.00 price objective (up previously from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.39.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

