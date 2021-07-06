Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT)

Stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FLT. Mizuho upped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.07.

Shares of FLT stock traded down $2.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $256.65. 11,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,009,193. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 1 year low of $214.88 and a 1 year high of $295.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.44.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $608.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.61 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 31.73%. As a group, research analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 734,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,351,000 after purchasing an additional 69,738 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 412,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 105.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 184,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,355,000 after acquiring an additional 94,616 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 639.9% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 7,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 6,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 349,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

