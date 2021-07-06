Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 127,736 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 3,339,276 shares.The stock last traded at $16.81 and had previously closed at $17.15.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VOD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.60.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.5491 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. This is an increase from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.53. Vodafone Group’s payout ratio is presently 113.83%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Vodafone Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vodafone Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Vodafone Group in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vodafone Group in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vodafone Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 8.77% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:VOD)

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

