Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Receives Buy Rating from Northland Securities

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Northland Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $15.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 19.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.60.

IRWD stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.55. 31,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,214,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 22.80 and a quick ratio of 22.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.79. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $8.63 and a 12 month high of $13.34. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.39.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.94 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 447.47% and a net margin of 35.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark G. Currie sold 23,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total transaction of $273,187.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 570,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,608,467.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 2,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $25,443.25. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 197,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,418,603.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,880 shares of company stock worth $325,973. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 173.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 7,057.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 127.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1,545.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 10,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 9,723 shares in the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

