Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Upgraded at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on RXEEY. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Rexel to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised shares of Rexel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rexel in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rexel in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rexel in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Rexel stock remained flat at $$21.69 during trading on Tuesday. 47 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,361. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.98. Rexel has a fifty-two week low of $11.26 and a fifty-two week high of $22.59.

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial energy markets worldwide. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

