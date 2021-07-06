Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Boosts Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 120.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,845 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $2,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the first quarter valued at $17,450,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ally Financial by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $831,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 665,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,924,654.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total value of $138,207.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,256,768.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,668 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,679 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY traded down $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.55. The company had a trading volume of 43,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,514,559. The company has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.59. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $18.72 and a one year high of $56.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 30.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 25.08%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ally Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

