Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Purchases 7,400 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 119.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,600 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,852 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 48,707 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $9,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,101 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 18,805 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 6,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3,535.4% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 50,896 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $10,247,000 after purchasing an additional 49,496 shares during the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.96.

In other news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $4,962,149.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,687,375.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NXPI traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $202.63. 24,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,739,516. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $199.53. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $113.25 and a one year high of $216.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.40.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.01). NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.19%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

