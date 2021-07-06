Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 15.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,239,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,732,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142,840 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,017,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,297,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,123 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,319,894 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,216,322,000 after purchasing an additional 307,477 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,929,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $740,026,000 after purchasing an additional 552,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,394,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $625,606,000 after buying an additional 306,944 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.36.

In other The Blackstone Group news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 78,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total transaction of $6,974,177.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 921,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,365,822.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total value of $66,184.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,283,592 shares in the company, valued at $126,985,756.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,656,272 shares of company stock worth $230,663,723. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BX traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,687,202. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.75. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.26 and a 12-month high of $100.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.34.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 26.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 123.77%.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

