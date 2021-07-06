Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Sells 20,615 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 672,103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 20,615 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $49,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Hologic by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 340,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,309,000 after buying an additional 106,698 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Hologic by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 47,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 16,164 shares during the period. Bradley Mark J. bought a new stake in Hologic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,605,000. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in Hologic by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 913,752 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,965,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Hologic by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 97,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,286,000 after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HOLX traded up $1.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.88. 16,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,502,093. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.22. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.30 and a 12-month high of $85.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 35.86% and a return on equity of 71.87%. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $260,145.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,377.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HOLX shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hologic from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.44.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

