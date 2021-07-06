Colony Capital Inc. Purchases Shares of 27,000 Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Colony Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 27,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spring Creek Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ciena by 364.0% in the fourth quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 4,652,391 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,879,000 after buying an additional 3,649,669 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter worth $135,287,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 851.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,802,104 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $148,091,000 after buying an additional 2,507,510 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 7.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,877,338 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $868,808,000 after buying an additional 1,085,289 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 605.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,669,000 after buying an additional 1,072,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Ciena stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.82. 8,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,321,235. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.82. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.03 and a fifty-two week high of $61.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.15 million. Ciena had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CIEN. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ciena presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.14.

In other news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total transaction of $174,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $56,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,099 shares of company stock valued at $2,094,531 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

