III Capital Management Acquires Shares of 5,000 Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU)

III Capital Management acquired a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DGNU. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the first quarter worth approximately $4,936,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the first quarter worth approximately $1,011,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the first quarter worth approximately $10,110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DGNU traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.00. 56,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,654. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III has a 52 week low of $9.93 and a 52 week high of $10.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.07.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Alpha Corp. and changed its name to Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

See Also: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.