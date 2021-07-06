NWI Management LP Makes New Investment in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

NWI Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 300,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,986,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,332,000. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 174,940 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 9,948 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 55.6% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 45,517 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 16,260 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $181,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OXY. MKM Partners raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Societe Generale raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.89.

Shares of NYSE:OXY traded down $1.81 on Tuesday, hitting $30.77. The company had a trading volume of 703,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,677,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.17. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $33.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.46.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 29.82% and a negative net margin of 85.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently -1.02%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.