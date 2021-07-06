Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Shares Purchased by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,048,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,699 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 1.15% of Avient worth $49,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVNT. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Avient during the first quarter worth about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Avient by 82.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Avient by 15,691.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Avient by 285.5% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Avient by 3,125.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the period. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Michael A. Garratt sold 5,347 shares of Avient stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total transaction of $279,273.81. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AVNT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Avient from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Avient has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.82.

Shares of NYSE AVNT traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,408. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.96. Avient Co. has a 1 year low of $23.22 and a 1 year high of $54.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Avient had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avient Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Avient’s payout ratio is 49.13%.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

