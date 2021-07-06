III Capital Management Takes Position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKBU)

III Capital Management acquired a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKBU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the first quarter valued at $125,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the first quarter valued at $151,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the first quarter valued at $398,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the first quarter valued at $428,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the first quarter valued at $497,000.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,941. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.04. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $10.43.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

