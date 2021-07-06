Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 28.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 882,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 195,708 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $48,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 49.7% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 19.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 73,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after buying an additional 12,118 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 46.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 386,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,375,000 after buying an additional 122,270 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 46.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 11,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Monday, June 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Altra Industrial Motion from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

In other news, VP Glenn E. Deegan sold 1,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total value of $73,939.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,546,437.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Christian Storch sold 8,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total value of $563,600.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,095.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,514 shares of company stock worth $1,977,540. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Altra Industrial Motion stock traded down $2.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.14. 2,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $28.99 and a fifty-two week high of $68.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.60. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.54.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $472.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.95 million. Equities research analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

