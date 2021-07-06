III Capital Management Takes $746,000 Position in Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMCU)

III Capital Management acquired a new position in Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMCU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GAMCU. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of Golden Arrow Merger in the first quarter worth approximately $677,000. Sycale Advisors NY LLC purchased a new position in Golden Arrow Merger during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,493,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Golden Arrow Merger during the first quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Golden Arrow Merger during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,483,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Golden Arrow Merger during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,362,000.

Shares of Golden Arrow Merger stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $9.94. 900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,701. Golden Arrow Merger Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.93.

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related infrastructure industries in the United States and other developed countries.

