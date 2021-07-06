III Capital Management Sells 25,205 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

III Capital Management cut its position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 41.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 25,205 shares during the period. III Capital Management’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAAS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 105.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 765,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,150,000 after purchasing an additional 393,988 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter worth about $3,256,000. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 16,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PAAS. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. National Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Pan American Silver stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.75. The company had a trading volume of 75,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,471,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $27.55 and a 12-month high of $40.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.31.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.25). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 18.24%. The company had revenue of $368.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.34%.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

