III Capital Management Invests $1.64 Million in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

III Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in Everbridge by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Everbridge by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 171,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Everbridge by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,528,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,254,000 after acquiring an additional 70,223 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Everbridge in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Everbridge by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period.

Get Everbridge alerts:

In related news, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 723 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total transaction of $85,950.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,377,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 13,548 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total transaction of $1,529,569.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,599,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,323 shares of company stock valued at $2,012,351 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVBG traded up $4.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.72. 3,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,488. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.75 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Everbridge, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.17 and a twelve month high of $178.98.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.29. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 30.50% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $82.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Everbridge’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Everbridge from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.78.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG).

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.