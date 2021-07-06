Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,024 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $5,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOC. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,643,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 15,329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,591,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 83.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

NOC traded down $3.54 on Tuesday, hitting $365.66. 1,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907,735. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $282.88 and a twelve month high of $379.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $367.90.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 12.10%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

In other news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,730,628.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,146,641.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,042,390.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,527,088.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.60.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.