Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Buys 675,020 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,967,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 675,020 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 1.74% of Viavi Solutions worth $62,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 500.0% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 235.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,962 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ VIAV traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,117. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.36 and a 1 year high of $18.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.60 and a beta of 0.74.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $303.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.53 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $29,806.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,585.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $330,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 710,583 shares in the company, valued at $11,753,042.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,669 shares of company stock valued at $2,945,875 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on VIAV shares. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV).

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.