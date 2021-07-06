Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 65.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,374,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 941,876 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $66,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 249,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,986,000 after buying an additional 12,510 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Healthcare Services Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1,046.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 99,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 90,717 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 40,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $368,000.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HCSG. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Healthcare Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

Shares of Healthcare Services Group stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.80. 2,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,187. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.84. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $35.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.42.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $407.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.12 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.207 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 62.88%.

Healthcare Services Group Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

