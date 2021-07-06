Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 28,342 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 533,139 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 28,342 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.0% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $98,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 844.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,304 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 597.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 325,203 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $58,920,000 after acquiring an additional 278,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $68,229,000 after acquiring an additional 247,593 shares in the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $2.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $174.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,165,563. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $112.61 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $177.49. The firm has a market cap of $316.80 billion, a PE ratio of -70.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at $101,993,966.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist lowered their price objective on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.89.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

