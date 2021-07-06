Stephens Inc. AR Sells 879 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 879 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Paychex were worth $8,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 393.8% in the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 26,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total value of $2,666,851.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,374,699.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $363,778.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,100,359.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,885 shares of company stock worth $17,653,610 over the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PAYX stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $108.09. 3,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,537,428. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.96 and a fifty-two week high of $109.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.20. The firm has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.35.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

