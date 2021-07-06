Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Grows Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,671,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 499,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,408,000 after purchasing an additional 22,751 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,694,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,321,000 after purchasing an additional 117,597 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $739,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. 72.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KMB. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.07.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,226,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.52. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $128.02 and a 52 week high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 376.18% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.91%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

