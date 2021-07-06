Stephens Inc. AR Boosts Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 283.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,299 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,790 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Netflix were worth $9,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in Netflix by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,934 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,312,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 123,278 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $64,309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,781 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 11,696 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 122,701 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $62,993,000 after acquiring an additional 5,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 281.7% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $536.03. 28,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,577,346. The company has a market cap of $237.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.57, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.74. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $458.60 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $502.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Netflix in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $665.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Benchmark cut their target price on Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $596.65.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.