Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Purchases 622 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 7.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9,662.9% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 11,982 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 856,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,098,000 after buying an additional 14,865 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $904,000. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BMY traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.36. 49,211 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,150,058. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.68. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $56.75 and a 12 month high of $67.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.17 billion, a PE ratio of -24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a positive return on equity of 33.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $978,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,129. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 30,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $1,963,802.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,986.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,783 shares of company stock valued at $3,215,493 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.36.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

