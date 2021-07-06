Trian Fund Management L.P. Buys New Shares in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Trian Fund Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 13,212,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,052,000. Ferguson accounts for approximately 18.7% of Trian Fund Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Trian Fund Management L.P. owned 0.06% of Ferguson as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FERG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Ferguson during the first quarter valued at about $797,692,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Ferguson during the first quarter valued at about $591,674,000. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in Ferguson during the first quarter valued at about $302,394,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Ferguson during the first quarter valued at about $258,277,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Ferguson during the first quarter valued at about $253,396,000. Institutional investors own 35.33% of the company’s stock.

FERG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ferguson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

FERG traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $141.05. The company had a trading volume of 222 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,997. The firm has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.33. Ferguson plc has a 12-month low of $116.70 and a 12-month high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.20.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

