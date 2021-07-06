Colony Capital Inc. Buys Shares of 267,766 TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX)

Colony Capital Inc. bought a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 267,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,999,000. TPG RE Finance Trust makes up 0.4% of Colony Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Colony Capital Inc. owned 0.35% of TPG RE Finance Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,664,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,642,000 after purchasing an additional 29,220 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust in the first quarter valued at $117,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 394,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after buying an additional 7,917 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust in the first quarter valued at $8,473,000. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 17.3% in the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 372,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after buying an additional 55,077 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.72% of the company’s stock.

Get TPG RE Finance Trust alerts:

NYSE:TRTX traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $13.23. 1,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,532. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.25. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $14.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 403.01, a current ratio of 403.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is -57.55%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TRTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.