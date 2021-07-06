Ashford Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 127.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,880 shares during the quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 13,889,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,505,000 after purchasing an additional 948,514 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 0.3% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 8,382,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,186,000 after purchasing an additional 28,247 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,373,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,755,000 after purchasing an additional 29,907 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 1.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,563,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,579,000 after purchasing an additional 40,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 3.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,137,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,373,000 after buying an additional 98,235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BRO traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.46. The company had a trading volume of 10,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,082. The company has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.57. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.27 and a fifty-two week high of $54.37.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.14. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 19.33%. The firm had revenue of $815.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.16%.

BRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.11.

In other Brown & Brown news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 850,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $43,911,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 55,914 shares in the company, valued at $2,888,517.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 9,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total value of $515,344.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

