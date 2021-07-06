Colony Capital Inc. Sells 55,832 Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Colony Capital Inc. reduced its stake in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 39.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 84,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,832 shares during the quarter. GDS makes up 0.9% of Colony Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Colony Capital Inc.’s holdings in GDS were worth $6,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in GDS by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,451,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,856,000 after purchasing an additional 75,579 shares in the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd increased its position in shares of GDS by 2.2% during the first quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 3,302,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,783,000 after acquiring an additional 71,200 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of GDS by 45.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,585,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,658,000 after acquiring an additional 803,002 shares in the last quarter. Cederberg Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GDS during the first quarter worth about $181,954,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of GDS by 16.7% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,871,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,744,000 after acquiring an additional 267,247 shares in the last quarter. 55.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDS traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.46. The company had a trading volume of 26,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,247. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of -92.07 and a beta of 1.03. GDS Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $66.89 and a 12-month high of $116.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.54.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. GDS had a negative net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GDS shares. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of GDS from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. GDS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.25.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

