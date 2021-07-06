Ashford Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 88.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the first quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the first quarter valued at $162,000. 49.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morningstar alerts:

In other news, Director Robin Diamonte sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $66,187.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,027 shares in the company, valued at $2,125,148.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bevin Desmond sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total transaction of $735,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,450,133.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 209,875 shares of company stock valued at $51,371,896. Insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MORN traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $258.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,310. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.27 and a 1 year high of $270.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.75 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $392.80 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 22.36%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN).

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.