SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Sold by Ashford Capital Management Inc.

Ashford Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,696 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 829 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $2,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.70, for a total value of $76,595.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,002,271.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 4,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.61, for a total value of $2,776,496.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,870,918.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,464 shares of company stock worth $5,474,109. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SIVB traded down $15.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $549.74. 6,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,788. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $570.88. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $199.70 and a 52 week high of $608.84. The firm has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 2.04.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.94 by $3.09. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 34.63%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. SVB Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 28.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SIVB shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Truist increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $570.13.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

