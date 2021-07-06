Ashford Capital Management Inc. Purchases 5,272 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,839 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares during the period. Teladoc Health accounts for 2.2% of Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Ashford Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Teladoc Health worth $23,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 545 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.6% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 14,387 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 77.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC remained flat at $$164.26 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 38,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,481,734. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $129.74 and a one year high of $308.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.41. The company has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a PE ratio of -31.90 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.96.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $453.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.12 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 47.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on TDOC shares. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $275.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $263.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.77.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $362,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hemant Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.43, for a total transaction of $4,635,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 142,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,434,900.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,368 shares of company stock valued at $10,000,585. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

