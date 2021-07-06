Ashford Capital Management Inc. Acquires 5,900 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $7,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in U. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Unity Software by 494.7% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $20,387,943.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,766,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,604,773.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ralph Hauwert sold 6,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.11, for a total transaction of $685,543.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 134,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,353,883.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 703,211 shares of company stock worth $65,624,385 in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

U traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.50. 41,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,893,920. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.91. Unity Software Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.11 and a 52 week high of $174.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $234.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.08 million. Unity Software’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

