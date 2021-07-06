Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Purchases 5,913 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 349,334 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,913 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $47,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,793,414 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,220,914,000 after buying an additional 799,918 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at $1,065,538,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,124,256 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $691,992,000 after purchasing an additional 138,304 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,378,124 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $485,099,000 after purchasing an additional 332,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,332,821 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $451,164,000 after purchasing an additional 211,967 shares during the last quarter. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

NASDAQ:EA traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $142.67. 18,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,025,665. The company has a market capitalization of $40.83 billion, a PE ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 0.89. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.15 and a twelve month high of $150.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EA. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Benchmark increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.35.

In related news, insider Laura Miele sold 785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total value of $112,192.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,149,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.33, for a total transaction of $355,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,651,903.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,497 shares of company stock worth $17,207,040. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.