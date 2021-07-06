Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Boosts Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349,334 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 5,913 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $47,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,399,789 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $324,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,941 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 273,908 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $37,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 108,763 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $14,723,000 after purchasing an additional 19,406 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 154,229 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $20,878,000 after acquiring an additional 31,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 6,919 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 14,847 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.04, for a total value of $2,094,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.46, for a total value of $114,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,497 shares of company stock valued at $17,207,040 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $142.67. 18,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,025,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.15 and a fifty-two week high of $150.30. The company has a market cap of $40.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.13.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.98%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.35.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.