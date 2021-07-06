Keep Network Hits Market Capitalization of $153.15 Million (KEEP)

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. Keep Network has a total market cap of $153.15 million and $17.31 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Keep Network coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000830 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Keep Network has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00057391 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003296 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00017997 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $331.08 or 0.00971113 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $2,997.52 or 0.08792107 BTC.

About Keep Network

Keep Network (KEEP) is a coin. It launched on April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 541,255,984 coins. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Keep Network is keep.network

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

