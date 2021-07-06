Hegic (HEGIC) Market Cap Tops $43.09 Million

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. In the last week, Hegic has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hegic has a market cap of $43.09 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hegic coin can now be bought for about $0.0762 or 0.00000223 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hegic Coin Profile

Hegic (CRYPTO:HEGIC) is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 565,759,614 coins. Hegic’s official website is www.hegic.co . Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hegic is medium.com/hegic

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

Hegic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hegic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hegic using one of the exchanges listed above.

