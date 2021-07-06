Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Receives $91.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.33.

AWI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zelman & Associates upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Shares of Armstrong World Industries stock traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.78. The stock had a trading volume of 691 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Armstrong World Industries has a 1 year low of $57.96 and a 1 year high of $110.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.79.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.06). Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 37.17%. The company had revenue of $251.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Armstrong World Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 23.14%.

In related news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 4,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.97, for a total value of $514,143.06. Also, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $324,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,898 shares of company stock worth $1,032,143. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 0.3% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,750,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $247,809,000 after buying an additional 9,171 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,111,802 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,253,000 after buying an additional 26,014 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 9.5% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,613,792 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,387,000 after purchasing an additional 139,986 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter valued at about $100,370,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 356.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,034,064 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,157,000 after acquiring an additional 807,654 shares in the last quarter.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.