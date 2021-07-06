LINKA (LINKA) One Day Volume Tops $128,405.00

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded up 23.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 6th. In the last week, LINKA has traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. LINKA has a total market capitalization of $2.72 million and $128,405.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LINKA coin can now be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00057391 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003296 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00017997 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.08 or 0.00971113 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $2,997.52 or 0.08792107 BTC.

LINKA Coin Profile

LINKA is a coin. It launched on August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. The official website for LINKA is www.linka.io

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

LINKA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINKA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LINKA using one of the exchanges listed above.

