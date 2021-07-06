Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 2.6% of Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $26,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $605,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,618,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 178 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,106,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,797.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,271 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total transaction of $1,599,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,108,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,456,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4,600.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,168.98.

NASDAQ AMZN traded up $107.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3,618.43. 131,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,156,614. The company has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 67.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,871.00 and a 12-month high of $3,554.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3,330.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.