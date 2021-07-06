Analysts Set Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Price Target at $47.20

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.20.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSII. Barclays began coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Cardiovascular Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

In other news, CEO Scott R. Ward bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.41 per share, for a total transaction of $34,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,177 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,710.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martha Goldberg Aronson bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.59 per share, for a total transaction of $51,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,425. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the first quarter valued at $3,866,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,636 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 50,280 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,472 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 4,016 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,750 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSII traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.15. 958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,999. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -67.71 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.64. Cardiovascular Systems has a fifty-two week low of $27.70 and a fifty-two week high of $48.28.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $63.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.18 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

