Ashford Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,227,190 TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,227,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,028,000. TPG Pace Beneficial Finance comprises about 2.2% of Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance during the first quarter worth about $97,064,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance by 57.5% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,469,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,358,000 after purchasing an additional 901,305 shares during the period. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $47,899,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $23,354,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $22,145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance stock traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $13.41. 5,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,592. TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $34.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.43.

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

