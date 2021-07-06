Ashford Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,231,228 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,477 shares during the quarter. Supernus Pharmaceuticals accounts for 3.0% of Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Ashford Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.32% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $32,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $525,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 423,982 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,667,000 after purchasing an additional 45,191 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,936 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 24,996 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,947 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 265,551 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,681,000 after purchasing an additional 40,948 shares in the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $99,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,451 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,642.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

NASDAQ SUPN traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $29.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.43. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.20 and a 1-year high of $34.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.25.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $130.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.77 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

Featured Story: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.