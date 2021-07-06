Wealthgate Family Office LLC Makes New Investment in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,620 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000. GoDaddy makes up approximately 0.7% of Wealthgate Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GDDY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth about $135,675,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in GoDaddy by 1,440.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,109,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,039,000 after buying an additional 1,037,747 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,225,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $793,244,000 after purchasing an additional 917,612 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 10,592,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,663,000 after purchasing an additional 711,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,902,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $768,597,000 after purchasing an additional 618,299 shares during the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. GoDaddy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.07.

Shares of GoDaddy stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $89.20. 11,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,126,411. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.35. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $66.50 and a one year high of $93.75. The stock has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.76, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.98.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.25). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 142.59% and a negative net margin of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $901.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.39 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $77,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,852. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.