Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC Has $1.04 Million Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF accounts for 0.7% of Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock traded down $1.95 on Tuesday, hitting $134.58. 225,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,604,168. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.34. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $100.64 and a 12-month high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

